SIMULACRUM Present New Singer And Guitarist; Upcoming Album Teasers Streaming

Finnish progressive metal band, Simulacrum, introduced their new drummer, Matias Rokio, in their previous press release, and now it's time to reveal the final lineup for the band's upcoming fourth album.

The band welcomes two new members: vocalist Christian Palin and guitarist Harri Hytönen. Both Christian and Harri are part of the amazing new hard rock band Fenyx Rising, and they were a natural choice to join Simulacrum due to their great chemistry and work culture. Both Christian and Harri have been passionate progressive metal fans since their teenage years, when bands like Dream Theater, Symphony X, Shadow Gallery, Tool, and Adagio were fresh innovators in the metal world.

Christian Palin has been active throughout the 2000s with numerous bands and recordings. His own excellent band, Random Eyes, has released four albums over the years, and he sang on the album Archangels in Black with the French progressive metal legends Adagio. Other bands from his career include Panorama, Magic Kingdom, and from years ago, his first joint album with Simulacrum’s keyboardist, the power metal project Epicrenel. Check out Christian’s sample from the new song "200 Years" and a greeting to the fans below.

Besides playing in Fenyx Rising, Harri Hytönen has also been in the industry for a long time and currently plays in the bands Armada North, as well as live lead guitar for Kalmah. He has also played in bands such as Gandalf, Scourger and Hammerhed. Here you can check out Harri’s solo in the new Simulacrum song titled "Serenity", below.