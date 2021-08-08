SINERGY - Back Catalogue Now Available Via All Streaming Platforms Worldwide

Sinergy vocalist Kimberly Goss has checked in with the following update for the fans:

"Many of you have asked me over the last few months why Sinergy’s music was no longer available on streaming platforms in certain parts of the world. I kept answering you with, 'They’ll be back again soon...' but I wasn’t sure of the exact date. Well, the wait is over and thanks to Nuclear Blast Records our music has now returned to Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal and every other major streaming platform across the globe. I know we were still listenable in some territories, but for those of you who have been patiently waiting, the day is now here! To our fans new and old, thanks for all the continued love and support. I hope you enjoy."

Sinergy was launched in 1997 by Goss and former In Flames guitarist Jesper Strömblad. The original line-up features Goss, Strömblad, guitarist Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom), bassist Sharlee D'Angelo (Arch Enemy) and drummer Ronny Milianowicz. The band released their debut album, Beware The Heavens, in 199 returning a year later with a new album, To Hell And Back, and a new line-up featuring Goss, Laiho, guitarist Roope Latvala (Children Of Bodom, Stone), bassist Marko Hietala (Tarot, Nightwish) and drummer Tonmi Lillman (Lordi).

Sinergy released their third and final album, Suicide By My Side, in 2002.