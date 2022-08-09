Singer OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN Passes Following Breast Cancer Battle; PETER FRAMPTON, PAUL STANLEY, SEBASTIAN BACH And More Pay Tribute - "She Was Everyone's Sweetheart"

August 9, 2022, 58 minutes ago

news olivia newton-john paul stanley peter frampton sebastian bach hard rock

Singer OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN Passes Following Breast Cancer Battle; PETER FRAMPTON, PAUL STANLEY, SEBASTIAN BACH And More Pay Tribute - "She Was Everyone's Sweetheart"

Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer and actress, Olivia Newton-John, has passed away at the age of 73 following a long battle with breast cancer. She was best known for playing Sandy in the iconic movie, Grease.

She was was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and recovered, but the cancer returned in 2013. In May 2019, Newton-John revealed the cancer had spread to her back.

Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, shared the news of her passing on Monday, August 8th, saying she "passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.  Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.  In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund."



Featured Audio

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews