SINHERESY Releases “Castaways” Video

SinHeresy has released a video for “Castaways” (directed by Beatrice Demori / Oround Media), first single taken from the new album Event Horizon to be released on August 25 through Scarlet Records.

Mixed & mastered by Joost van den Broek (Powerwolf, Epica, Blind Guardian) and illustrated by Gustavo Sazes (Arch Enemy, Kamelot, Ad Infinitum), 'Event Horizon' will be released in the following formats:

- vinyl LP

- digipak CD

- digital

Preorder at scarletrecords.it.

The new SinHeresy effort ‘Event Horizon’ further enhances their unique sound made of punchy modern vibes, powerful riffing, captivating atmospheres and unforgettable melodies.

Each song is perfectly crafted around the crystalline voice of Cecilia Petrini and the strong vocals of Stefano Sain, which blend and duel from time to time while the rhythmic session is heavier and dynamic, showing touches of melodic metalcore influences.

The breathtaking ten tracks leads the listener on a journey towards the unknown, representing the endless discovery of the innermost emotions, virtues and frailties that sometimes we keep hidden even from ourselves.

Tracklisting:

“The Calling”

“Black Spirit”

“The Life You Left Behind”

“Castaways”

“Brighter Days”

“(R)evolution”

“Forbidden Desire”

“Event Horizon I: Gravity”

“Event Horizon II: Entropy”

“Event Horizon III: Singularity”

"Castaways" video:

SinHeresy:

Cecilia Petrini - vocals, piano

Stefano Sain - vocals

Lorenzo Pasutto - guitars

Davide Sportiello - bass, keyboards

Gabriele Boz - drums

(Photo – Beatrice Demori / Oround Media)