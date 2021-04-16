SINIESTRO Release Music Video For New Single "Black Acid Rain"

Swedish-Chilean blackened thrash metal outfit, Siniestro, has unveiled a new single and accompanying music video for "Black Acid Rain", off the band's upcoming record, Vortexx. The music video was filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain, by Owe Lingvall.

Siniestro is back with a new full-length album that's packed with their patented uncompromising mix of razor-sharp thrash metal riffing, black metal plastering, and GG Allin stained punk brutality. Vortexx features guest appearances by Erik Grawsiö from Månegarm.

Vortexx is due to be released on May 14 via Black Lodge Records. Pre-order at this location..

Vortexx tracklisting:

"One Last Bullet One Last Ride"

"Vortex"

"Blod Eld Död"

"Black Acid Rain"

"Hiisi" (Instrumental)

"Escape By Death"

"Den Svartaste Flamman Och Renaste Hat"

"Buried In The Bog"

"Anti Human Commando"

"My Innermost Sun" (Instrumental)

“One Last Bullet One Last Ride” video: