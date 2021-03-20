SINIESTRO Releases Video For "One Last Bullet One Last Ride"

The Swedish-Chilean blackened thrash metal outfit Siniestro unleashes their new video single “One Last Bullet One Last Ride”. Filmed in the mountains of Gran Canaria, Siniestro showcases how you can combine black, thrash and GG Allin in a masterly manner.

The track is taken from the duo’s upcoming full length album, Vortexx, due to be released on May 14 via Black Lodge Records.

Stream / buy “One Last Bullet One Last Ride” here. Pre-order Vortexx at this location..

Vortexx tracklisting:

"One Last Bullet One Last Ride"

"Vortex"

"Blod Eld Död"

"Black Acid Rain"

"Hiisi" (Instrumental)

"Escape By Death"

"Den Svartaste Flamman Och Renaste Hat"

"Buried In The Bog"

"Anti Human Commando"

"My Innermost Sun" (Instrumental)