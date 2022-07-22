SINNER Land On German Chart With Brotherhood Album

Germany's Sinner recently released their new studio album, Brotherhood, via Atomic Fire Records. The album hit the official German album chart at #2 - the highest position of their multi-decade career so far.

Brotherhood was produced by Mat Sinner, co-produced by guitarist Tom Naumann, and recorded by Basi Roeder at Backyard Studios as well as Mitch Kunz at Apollo 13 Audio. Jacob Hansen mixed and mastered it at Hansen Studios, Denmark. Artwork was completed by 123RF GmbH / W. Cliff Knese (Terrafolio).

Order the album here.

Brotherhood tracklisting:

"Bulletproof"

"We Came To Rock"

"Reach Out"

"Brotherhood"

"Refuse To Surrender"

"The Last Generation"

"Gravity"

"The Man They Couldn't Hang"

"The Rocker Rides Away"

"My Scars"

"40 Days 40 Nights"

"When You Were Young" (The Killers cover) **

** Bonus Track (physical only)

“The Last Generation” lyric video:

"Brotherhood" lyric video:

"Bulletproof" lyric video:

Brotherhood Special Guests:

Dave Ingram

Erik Martensson

Giorgia Colleluori

Lisa Müller

Mark Basile

Neil Witchard

Oliver Palotai

Ralf Scheepers

Ronnie Romero

Sascha Krebs

Stef E.

Tom Englund

Lineup:

Mat Sinner - vocals, bass

Tom Naumann - guitars

Alex Scholpp - guitars

Markus Kullmann - drums

(Photo - Dominic Pencz)