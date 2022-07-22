SINNER Land On German Chart With Brotherhood Album
July 22, 2022, an hour ago
Germany's Sinner recently released their new studio album, Brotherhood, via Atomic Fire Records. The album hit the official German album chart at #2 - the highest position of their multi-decade career so far.
Brotherhood was produced by Mat Sinner, co-produced by guitarist Tom Naumann, and recorded by Basi Roeder at Backyard Studios as well as Mitch Kunz at Apollo 13 Audio. Jacob Hansen mixed and mastered it at Hansen Studios, Denmark. Artwork was completed by 123RF GmbH / W. Cliff Knese (Terrafolio).
Order the album here.
Brotherhood tracklisting:
"Bulletproof"
"We Came To Rock"
"Reach Out"
"Brotherhood"
"Refuse To Surrender"
"The Last Generation"
"Gravity"
"The Man They Couldn't Hang"
"The Rocker Rides Away"
"My Scars"
"40 Days 40 Nights"
"When You Were Young" (The Killers cover) **
** Bonus Track (physical only)
“The Last Generation” lyric video:
"Brotherhood" lyric video:
"Bulletproof" lyric video:
Brotherhood Special Guests:
Dave Ingram
Erik Martensson
Giorgia Colleluori
Lisa Müller
Mark Basile
Neil Witchard
Oliver Palotai
Ralf Scheepers
Ronnie Romero
Sascha Krebs
Stef E.
Tom Englund
Lineup:
Mat Sinner - vocals, bass
Tom Naumann - guitars
Alex Scholpp - guitars
Markus Kullmann - drums
(Photo - Dominic Pencz)