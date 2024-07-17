SINNER'S BLOOD - Dark Horizons Album To Arrive In September; "Enemy" Music Video Posted

Chilean metal masters, Sinner’s Blood, announce the release of their second album, Dark Horizons, out September 27 via Frontiers Music Srl. The first single and accompanying video, “Enemy”, are available now. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the new album here.

Guitarist Nasson commented on the track: “Enemy is one of the most energetic songs on the album! The song talks about watching the downfall of an antagonizing figure due to its own faults. We thought it was a great idea to accompany it with a video showing the energy of the band when we perform and having a great time at the studio. It’s a good first taste of what Dark Horizons is about!”.

Sinner’s Blood emerged at the end of the ‘10s as a project conceived by James Robledo, Chilean vocalist and producer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Nasson (Chaos Magic). Robledo is renowned for always bringing a powerful and emotional performance rooted in the vein of heavy metal singers like Ronnie James Dio, Jorn Lande, and Russell Allen. He has also released two solo albums on Frontiers Music, Wanted Man in 2021 and Broken Soul in 2023.

Nasson is a Chilean producer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist with over 15 years of work in the metal scene, collaborating with several world renowned artists. His most recent collaborations with Caterina Nix on the last two Chaos Magic releases and his solo record Scars (2022) received international acclaim and showcased the breadth of his talents.

Rounding out the lineup is bassist Nicolás Fischer, who has been performing for years as a singer and guitarist for a variety of progressive music acts.

Sinner’s Blood delivered their impressive debut album, The Mirror Star, in October 2020. Drawing influences from Symphony X, Primal Fear, Evergrey and early Masterplan, the band managed to create a truly fresh and exciting debut, a mixture of all of the band’s hard rock favourites with a touch of modern vertigo. The quartet supported the release with a Chilean tour, including shows with Symphony X and other renowned acts.

Their sophomore album Dark Horizons takes where the first album has left off, offering the listeners a massive and contemporary approach to melodic metal with strong songwriting and of course outstanding vocals from James Robledo.

Every song Nasson wrote for this album is a different beast and, with James’s voice, they are truly brought to life. With lyrics that are honest and emotional and superb production, Dark Horizons contains some of the most powerful songs ever crafted by Sinner’s Blood.

Dark Horizons tracklisting:

"Bound"

"Enemy"

"Not Enough"

"It Comes In The Dark"

"Dark Horizons"

"The Man, The Burden And The Sea"

"Victim Of The Will"

"Poison"

"The Voice Within"

"The Firestorm"

"Redemption Or Fire"

"Enemy" video:

Lineup:

James Robledo - Vocals

Nasson - Guitars, Vocals & programming

Nicolás Fischer - Bass & Vocals

Guillermo Pereira – Drums

(Photo - Claudio Poblete)