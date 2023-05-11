SINNER'S BLOOD / DEMONS DOWN Vocalist JAMES ROBLEDO To Release Broken Soul Album In July; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the second solo release from Chilean vocalist James Robledo, entitled Broken Soul. This album follows the 2021 release of his well received debut solo album, Wanted Man.

For this album, James is joined by his Sinner's Blood bandmate Nasson (Chaos Magic) on guitar, drummer Jacopo Martignoni, and producer/bassist/keyboardist Alessandro Del Vecchio, who also produced his debut album. Watch a music video for the title track below.

James Robledo is a Chilean vocalist who comes from a family of musicians with prominent places in the history of Chilean music, with both national and international success. In his youth, he began his foray into metal and rock. In 2004, he was part of the Chilean Band, Alternancia who, in 2008, took first place in the Talento Crudo Festival (TVN Televisión Nacional de Chile). In 2011, James was invited to be part of Banda Argentina Thabu, with whom he released two albums. In 2016, James left Thabu to take part in the popular TV show The Voice Chile 2, where his participation generated a stir thanks to his outstanding vocal performances.

In early 2017, James joined the band Renegade, with whom he recorded an album which featured a duet with the renowned Chilean singer Ronnie Romero (Lords Of Black, Sunstorm, Rainbow). In 2019, James signed with the Frontiers label as frontman of his new band Sinner’s Blood, which also features the renowned producer, songwriter, and musician Nasson (Chaos Magic). Sinner’s Blood's debut album, The Mirror Star, showed his outstanding abilities, positioning him as one of the most prominent new hard rock/metal voices from the entirety of South America. The instrumentation and songwriting were superb on the Sinner's Blood debut and James' voice equally impressed. Frontiers was eager to explore more avenues to work with James and get his powerful vocals wider recognition, thus the idea of a solo album was born. Wanted Man, written and produced with Alessandro Del Vecchio, showcased this wonderful singer's talents.

Additionally, earlier this year, it was announced that Robledo had joined Demons Down, a new band featuring guitarist Francesco Savino (False Memories), along with hard rock scene veterans guitarist Jimi Bell (House of Lords, Autograph), drummer Ken Mary (ex-House of Lords, Alice Cooper, Fifth Angel, etc.), and bassist Chuck Wright (Quiet Riot, bass, ex-House of Lords, etc.). Their debut album, I Stand, saw this gathering of young performers and established skill players delivering a quintessential classic hard rock album.

Now Robledo returns with a second solo album, Broken Soul, which once again showcases his epic voice in a grand melodic metal setting. Pre-order/save here.

Tracklisting:

"Broken Soul"

"Real World"

"Right Now, Right Here"

"Fire"

"Over"

"Every Day"

"My Own Hope"

"Victims With No Crime"

"Dead City Lights"

"Run And Hide"

"To The End"

"Broken Soul" video:

Robledo are:

James Robledo - Vocals

Nasson – Guitars

Alex Jansen - Bass

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards, Backing Vocals

Jacopo Martignoni - Drums

- Produced by: Alessandro Del Vecchio

- Executive Producer/A&R: Serafino Perugino