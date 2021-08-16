SINNER'S BLOOD Release "Remember Me" Live Studio Session Video
Sinner's Blood have released the new video below, stating: "Here's a first taste of the live studio session that we recorded! The full performance will be available on August 27! We hope you like it!!"
Sinner’s Blood's debut album is available via Frontiers Music Srl. Order The Mirror Star here.
Tracklisting:
"The Mirror"
"Phoenix Rise"
"Never Again"
"Remember Me"
"The Path Of Fear"
"Forever"
"Kill Or Die"
"Never Resting Soul"
"Who I Am"
"The Hunting"
"Awakening"
"Remember Me" video:
"The Mirror" video:
"Kill Or Die" video:
Lineup:
James Robledo - Vocals
Nasson - Guitar, vocals, keys
Nicolas Fischer - Bass, vocals
Guillermo Pereira - Drums