SINNER To Release Brotherhood Album In July; Details Revealed

German hard rock quartet and recent Atomic Fire Records signees, Sinner, have unveiled details for their forthcoming studio album, Brotherhood, scheduled for release on July 15.

Notes vocalist/bassist Mat Sinner of the record’s title, "This band is held together by a tight friendship. Without this friendship, Sinner simply would not exist. We belong together and this album is meant to express that."

Brotherhood was produced by Mat Sinner, co-produced by guitarist Tom Naumann, and recorded by Basi Roeder at Backyard Studios as well as Mitch Kunz at Apollo 13 Audio. Jacob Hansen mixed and mastered it at Hansen Studios, Denmark. Artwork was completed by 123RF GmbH / W. Cliff Knese (Terrafolio).

Brotherhood tracklisting:

"Bulletproof"

"We Came To Rock"

"Reach Out"

"Brotherhood"

"Refuse To Surrender"

"The Last Generation"

"Gravity"

"The Man They Couldn't Hang"

"The Rocker Rides Away"

"My Scars"

"40 Days 40 Nights"

"When You Were Young" (The Killers cover) **

** Bonus Track (physical only)

A variety of special guests will appear on Brotherhood, contributing different roles to this milestone in the band's eventful career.

Brotherhood Special Guests:

Dave Ingram

Erik Martensson

Giorgia Colleluori

Lisa Müller

Mark Basile

Neil Witchard

Oliver Palotai

Ralf Scheepers

Ronnie Romero

Sascha Krebs

Stef E.

Tom Englund

The first single, “Bulletproof”, as well as pre-orders, will be launched on Friday, May 6.

Lineup:

Mat Sinner - vocals, bass

Tom Naumann - guitars

Alex Scholpp - guitars

Markus Kullmann - drums

(Photo - Dominic Pencz)