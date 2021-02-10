SIRENIA Release Cover of DESIRELESS’ ‘80s Hit “Voyage Voyage”; Music Video

French-Norwegian symphonic metal institution, Sirenia, will unveil their tenth studio album, Riddles, Ruins & Revelations, this Friday, February 12 via Napalm Records. The 11-track album skilfully portrays the band's multifaceted nature and offers a versatile symphonic metal vortex through splicing heavy sounds with modern influences.

After releasing catchy first single “Addiction No. 1” in late 2020, followed by smashing “We Come To Ruins” shortly after, the four-piece around mastermind, bandleader, multi-instrumentalist, composer, songwriter and producer Morten Veland now offers another surprise and presents the third single, “Voyage Voyage“, a cover of Desireless' 1986 hit. With this bonus track on Riddles, Ruins & Revelations, Sirenia once again successfully combine symphonic soundscapes with electronic vibes, showcasing a whole new facet of their ability while staying true to their roots at the same time. Presented in her mother tongue, the lyrics fit perfectly for France-based singer Emmanuelle Zoldan.

Mastermind Morten Veland on choosing “Voyage Voyage” for the album: "As our new album is influenced by the eighties to some extent, we thought it would be fitting to do a cover version from this era, and include it as a bonus track on the album. 'Voyage Voyage' by the artist Desireless is one of my favourite songs from this decade and it was a very interesting song to cover. In terms of covers, I love to find songs from a completely different genre and then put Sirenia's touch and sound to it. It never made any sense to me to do a cover version of a different rock or metal band, as the versions would end up too similar anyway."

Dive into some ‘80s vibes with “Voyage Voyage”:

On Riddles, Ruins & Revelations, Sirenia remain as true to their album title word-play as they do to their dedication to symphonic soundscapes, drawing the listener into a pounding narrative about the darkest aspects of life. All eleven songs accumulate step by step to an integral sound artwork, where the versatile mezzo soprano voice of singer Emmanuelle Zoldan always shines in high-profile. In addition, there are many enchanting, instrumental surprises lurking on the way that absolutely need to be discovered: With the opening "Addiction No. 1" the formation delivers an immense and catchy tune that will have fans of bands like Beyond The Black and Amaranthe falling in love immediately. "We Come To Ruins" is directed at all the headbangers out there and offers a contrast of harshness. With "Downwards Spiral", Emmanuelle is supported by the remarkable voice of long-time friend Joakim Næss on clean vocals, who has joined the band on previous releases.

Most parts of Riddles, Ruins & Revelations were recorded at Audio Avenue Studios in Stavanger, Norway, and mixed and mastered entirely by Morten Veland himself.

Morten Veland on the album: "Riddles, Ruins & Revelations is Sirenia's tenth studio album. The album is very diverse, as a Sirenia album should be. There's a lot of material that shows the band from a new side, and there is lots of material that is to be expected from the band musically. All in all the album will take the listeners through a journey that will cover both familiar and unexplored musical landscapes. We hope that you will enjoy the journey.”

Riddles, Ruins & Revelations will be available in North America in the following formats:

- CD Digipack

- Digital Album

Pre-order Riddles, Ruins & Revelations here.

Riddles, Ruins & Revelations tracklisting:

"Addiction No. 1"

"Towards An Early Grave"

"Into Infinity"

"Passing Seasons"

"We Come To Ruins"

"Downwards Spiral"

"Beneath The Midnight Sun"

"The Timeless Waning"

"December Snow"

"This Curse Of Mine"

"Voyage Voyage"

"We Come To Ruins":

"Addiction No. 1" video:

Sirenia is:

Morten Veland - guitars, bass, vocals, keyboards, programming

Nils Courbaron - lead guitar

Emmanuelle Zoldan - vocals

Michael Brush - drums

(Photo - Richelle ter Heege)