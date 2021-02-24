SIRENIA Release Solo Playthrough Video For "This Curse Of Mine"

French-Norwegian symphonic metal institution, Sirenia, have released a solo playthrough video for "This Curse Is Mine", a track from their tenth studio album, Riddles, Ruins & Revelations, out now via Napalm Records. Watch below:

On Riddles, Ruins & Revelations, Sirenia remain as true to their album title word-play as they do to their dedication to symphonic soundscapes, drawing the listener into a pounding narrative about the darkest aspects of life. All eleven songs accumulate step by step to an integral sound artwork, where the versatile mezzo soprano voice of singer Emmanuelle Zoldan always shines in high-profile. In addition, there are many enchanting, instrumental surprises lurking on the way that absolutely need to be discovered: With the opening "Addiction No. 1" the formation delivers an immense and catchy tune that will have fans of bands like Beyond The Black and Amaranthe falling in love immediately. "We Come To Ruins" is directed at all the headbangers out there and offers a contrast of harshness. With "Downwards Spiral", Emmanuelle is supported by the remarkable voice of long-time friend Joakim Næss on clean vocals, who has joined the band on previous releases.

Most parts of Riddles, Ruins & Revelations were recorded at Audio Avenue Studios in Stavanger, Norway, and mixed and mastered entirely by Morten Veland himself.

Morten Veland on the album: "Riddles, Ruins & Revelations is Sirenia's tenth studio album. The album is very diverse, as a Sirenia album should be. There's a lot of material that shows the band from a new side, and there is lots of material that is to be expected from the band musically. All in all the album will take the listeners through a journey that will cover both familiar and unexplored musical landscapes. We hope that you will enjoy the journey.”

Riddles, Ruins & Revelations will be available in North America in the following formats:

- CD Digipack

- Digital Album

Riddles, Ruins & Revelations tracklisting:

"Addiction No. 1"

"Towards An Early Grave"

"Into Infinity"

"Passing Seasons"

"We Come To Ruins"

"Downwards Spiral"

"Beneath The Midnight Sun"

"The Timeless Waning"

"December Snow"

"This Curse Of Mine"

"Voyage Voyage"

“Voyage Voyage” video:

"We Come To Ruins":

"Addiction No. 1" video:

Sirenia is:

Morten Veland - guitars, bass, vocals, keyboards, programming

Nils Courbaron - lead guitar

Emmanuelle Zoldan - vocals

Michael Brush - drums

(Photo - Richelle ter Heege)