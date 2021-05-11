SIRENIA / TRISTANIA Founder MORTEN VELAND Resurrects MORTEMIA Solo Project, Announces The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions

Morten Veland, founder of the bands Sirenia and Tristania, has announced that after many years with no activity with his solo project, Mortemia, he finally found some time and decided to write music for this project again. He has also decided to try to release the music without a label this time, to try something new and exciting, as 2021 will allow it time-wise.

Says Morten: "After 11 years of silence, I finally found the time to activate my solo project Mortemia once more. I am back with a new and different concept this time. Each new song will feature a well known and highly profiled singer in metal. This new project is called The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions, and it will be released as a series of digital singles.

"It is my great pleasure and honour to introduce my first special guest Madeleine Liljestam from the Swedish band Eleine. The song is entitled 'The Enigmatic Sequel', and will be available on all digital platforms on the 14th of May 2021.

"Mortemia to me is kind of a journey back to the Nineties, as the songs are very much inspired by this decade musically, whilst my other band Sirenia is more of a journey into the future, musically speaking. This first song is just the beginning and I am very excited by all that will follow. I feel truly honoured and privileged to be working with such talented singers, and I can't wait to share more songs with you all in the time to come.

(Madeleine photo - Rikard Ekberg; Morten photo - AngstImWald)