SiriusXM Guitar Greats Shines Spotlight On Music Of EDDIE VAN HALEN, JIMMY PAGE, NANCY WILSON, JIMI HENDRIX, And More; DAVE NAVARRO Explains Why "Mean Streets" Is His Favourite VAN HALEN Song In Sneak Peek Video

SiriusXM is celebrating International Guitar Month this moth with a new, limited-engagement channel, SiriusXM Guitar Greats (Ch. 105), saluting the greatest guitarists in history. Click here to stream.

From April 5 at through April 19 at 3 AM, ET, SiriusXM Guitar Greats will spotlight music from the world’s most innovative and influential guitarists: Les Paul, Robert Johnson, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, The Edge, Jimmy Page, Nancy Wilson, Prince, Eric Clapton, Brad Paisley, Tom Morello, Eddie Van Halen, Keith Urban, Jimi Hendrix, Jack White, and many more. Throughout the channel’s run, listeners will also hear exclusive Guest DJ specials featuring famous artists playing their favorite guitarists (see the Guest DJ lineup below).

Plus, one lucky SiriusXM subscriber will win a Gibson Les Paul Standard ’50s Tobacco Burst Guitar like the one Clapton played in the early days of Cream, an autographed backstage laminate, and more. To enter and for Official Rules, visit siriusxm.com/clapton.

Watch a sneak peek at the channel’s first Guest DJ, Dave Navarro:

Guest DJs (all times ET):

Dave Navarro:

- April 5 at 1pm

- April 6 at 2am and 10am

- April 7 at 7pm

- April 8 at 12pm

- April 9 at 9pm

- April 10 at 10am

- April 11 at 2am and 3pm

Nancy Wilson:

- April 5 at 5pm

- April 6 at 2pm

- April 7 at 7am and 11pm

- April 8 at 4pm

- April 9 at 9am

- April 10 at 1am and 2pm

- April 11 at 7pm

Keb’ Mo’:

- April 5 at 9pm

- April 6 at 6pm

- April 7 at 11am

- April 8 at 8pm

- April 9 at 1pm

- April 10 at 6pm

- April 11 at 7am and 11pm

Peter Frampton:

- April 6 at 6am and 10pm

- April 7 at 3pm

- April 8 at 8am

- April 9 at 12am and 5pm

- April 10 at 6am and 10pm

- April 11 at 11am

- April 12 at 9am

(Eric Clapton photo: © 2020 Crossroads Concerts LLC | Jimi Hendrix photo: Colin Beard / © Authentic Hendrix, LLC | Eddie Van Halen photo: Paul Chinn, Los Angeles Public Library | Nancy Wilson photo: Jeremy Danger)