SiriusXM's TOMMY LONDON Releases Debut Solo Album, Emotional Fuse; Music Videos Streaming

SiriusXM host Tommy London (Hair Nation, Ozzy's Boneyard, Classic Rewind) just released his debut solo album, Emotional Fuse, available everywhere you steam/download music.

The album features ten infectious power pop/rock songs, including "Boom Boom Boom", the official theme of the 3ICE hockey league on CBS, and a cover of the Rod Stewart classic, "Infatuation". All nine originals were written by Tommy London and guitarist Matt Hogan, who also produced the album with John Fields (Pink, Jimmy Eat World).



As the renowned frontman of NYC's The Dirty Pearls, Tommy has supported the likes of KISS, Cheap Trick, Mötley Crüe, The Darkness, Scott Weiland and many others, including opening for Lady Gaga, who he sang with as well, at New York's Citifield.

Tracklisting:

"Runaround"

"Boom Boom Boom"

"Sugar Red"

"Wicked Ways"

"Make You Love Me"

"Love Overdose"

"Vampira"

"You Belong To Me"

"Infatuation" (Rod Stewart Cover)

"Say Whoa"

"Make You Love Me" video:

"Sugar Red" video:

"Boom Boom Boom" video:

"Say Whoa" video:

The release of Emotional Fuse will be accompanied by select tour dates in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Baltimore and more, including an appearance at the PNC Arts Center in Holmdel NJ on July 16, where Tommy will be singing with Bret Michaels on his Parti-Gras Tour. For all news, tour and music updates follow Tommy on Instagram, here.