SISTERS DOLL Release "United" Lyric Video

Melbourne's #1 rock family, the band of brothers known as Sisters Doll, are back with a new track, "United".

Each of the band's last four singles have debuted at #1 on the Australian iTunes Rock Chart - can they make it five in a row? You bet they can!

With a monstrous four on the floor beat, huge arena sized riff and epic gang vocals, "United" is a heavier beast than recent Sisters Doll tracks, showcasing their diversity and is destined to be another crowd favourite.

Sisters Doll comment on the track: "We wrote this song during Covid lockdown and it was inspired by how the world was functioning at that particular time. It was a dark place with everyone on edge, and the planet just seemed full of pain. Austin came up with this killer riff, and we all worked on the rest of the song together in our studio. The track came out great and it’s one of the more heavier songs on the album. The guitar solo takes the song to a whole other level, so hold on tight cause this one will knock you off your feet and leave you wanting more."

A killer music video for "United" has been made, and will premiere on the band's YouTube channel on Halloween - Thursday, October 31. Until then, stream "United" here.

The upcoming new album from Sisters Doll is set to be released on January 24, 2025 and promises to further elevate their status in the rock music scene. Pre-orders will be available from November 1.

For further details, visit Sisters Doll on Facebook.