Site Of Alrosa Villa Music Venue Where "DIMEBAG" DARRELL ABBOTT Was Murdered Slated To Become Affordable Apartment Units

The Columbus Dispatch is reporting that the site of the Alrosa Villa, the once-popular and now-closed North Side music venue where five people, including former Pantera guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, were shot and killed during a 2004 show, is slated to become the home of 180 affordable apartment units.

The Columbus City Council is expected to vote Monday on using $2.175 million from the city's Affordable Housing Bond Fund for the apartments to be built at the site at 5055 Sinclair Rd.

The $3.3-million project, called Sinclair Family Apartments, is an effort between the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and the NRP Group, of Cleveland. According to the legislation, the development would consist of three, four-story buildings providing one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments.

"A lot of the new affordable housing deals don't have the three- and four-bedroom units," said Scott Scharlach, chief operating officer of the CMHA. "Good to house larger families."

