SIX BY SIX Feat. SAXON, SAGA Members Announce "The Beyond Shadowland Tour 2024"; New Album Out Now

Today, SiX By SiX, the progressive power trio comprising Ian Crichton (Saga), Nigel Glockler (Saxon) and Robert Berry (3.2), release their sophomore album, Beyond Shadowland, via InsideOutMusic. To celebrate, they also announce their first ever live dates.

The band will play three shows in Germany and the Netherlands in the second half of September, prior to appearing at the renowned ProgStock festival in the US in October.

Robert Berry says: “I cannot wait to step out on stage for the first time with Ian and Nigel. Having come together as a band originally in 2020, we have made two albums and in the process spent plenty of time together in my studio in northern California. But until now the diaries have never quite aligned for us to be able to play live. I’m hoping that these shows will be the first of many in the coming years.”

Ian Crichton adds: “Over the years I have been a regular visitor to Europe playing numerous shows with Saga and always enjoy playing to appreciative European fans. I am really excited about the prospect of SiX By SiX performing live. We’ve got enormous potential as a live band and the format of a trio really gives me the chance to stretch out on the guitar – and I fully intend to make the most of the opportunity!”

Nigel Glockler comments: “From the day I joined Robert and Ian in SiX By SiX, we were all absolutely united in wanting this to be a proper band that gets out on the road rather than just another studio project. I’m delighted that we’re now making it happen with this short run of dates and am looking forward to getting close up with fans in some smaller venues and establishing SiX By SiX as a live band.”

Dates:



September

17 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

18 - De Cacaofabriek - Helmond, Netherlands

19 - Boerderij Cultuurpodium - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

October

20 – ProgStock Festival, Rivoli Theater, Williams Center - Rutherford, NJ

For Beyond Shadowland the band reconvened in Berry’s own Soundtek Studios in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2023 to bend, shape, hammer and caress their diverse musical talents into 11 impressive new tracks. With this album, they continue to define and build upon their unique melodic space, welding guitar-driven rock, metal and prog into a unique and powerful sonic setting.

Beyond Shadowland is available as a Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g Black 2LP (featuring 4 exclusive bonus tracks) and as a Digital Album. Order here.

The artwork was once again created by Rob Fowler.

Tracklisting:

“Wren”

“The Arms Of A Word”

“Can’t Live Like This”

“Obiliex”

“Only You Can Decide”

“Titans”

“Outside Looking In”

“Spectre”

“Sympathise”

“One Step”

“The Mission”

Vinyl-only bonus tracks:

“Six By Six Orchestra Medley”

“The Arms Of A Word” (Instrumental)

“Honor Bridge”

“The Mission” (Instrumental)

"The Mission" video:

"Obiliex" video:

“The Arms Of A Word”

(Photo - Dave Lepori)