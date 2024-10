SIX BY SIX Feat. SAXON, SAGA Members Debut "Spectre" Music Video

SiX By SiX, the progressive power trio comprising Ian Crichton (Saga), Nigel Glockler (Saxon) and Robert Berry (3.2), recently released their sophomore album, Beyond Shadowland, via InsideOutMusic. Today, the band share the official music video for the song, "Spectre". Check it out below:

Robert Berry previously detailed "Spectre" in the video below:

For Beyond Shadowland the band reconvened in Berry’s own Soundtek Studios in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2023 to bend, shape, hammer and caress their diverse musical talents into 11 impressive new tracks. With this album, they continue to define and build upon their unique melodic space, welding guitar-driven rock, metal and prog into a unique and powerful sonic setting.

Beyond Shadowland is available as a Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g Black 2LP (featuring 4 exclusive bonus tracks) and as a Digital Album. Order here.

The artwork was once again created by Rob Fowler.

Tracklisting:

“Wren”

“The Arms Of A Word”

“Can’t Live Like This”

“Obiliex”

“Only You Can Decide”

“Titans”

“Outside Looking In”

“Spectre”

“Sympathise”

“One Step”

“The Mission”

Vinyl-only bonus tracks:

“Six By Six Orchestra Medley”

“The Arms Of A Word” (Instrumental)

“Honor Bridge”

“The Mission” (Instrumental)

"The Mission" video:

"Obiliex" video:

“The Arms Of A Word”