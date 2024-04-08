SIX BY SIX Feat. SAXON, SAGA Members Release Beyond Shadowland Band Interview, Part 3; Video

SiX By SiX, the progressive power trio comprising Ian Crichton (Saga), Nigel Glockler (Saxon) and Robert Berry (3.2), recently announced the release of their sophomore album. Beyond Shadowland will be available via InsideOutMusic on April 26.

The band reconvened in Berry’s own Soundtek Studios in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2023 to bend, shape, hammer and caress their diverse musical talents into 11 impressive new tracks. With this album, they continue to define and build upon their unique melodic space, welding guitar-driven rock, metal and prog into a unique and powerful sonic setting.

The band have released the third party of an interview series, in which they chat with host Roie Avin about the album. Watch three segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Beyond Shadowland will be available as a Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g Black 2LP (featuring 4 exclusive bonus tracks) & as a Digital Album. Pre-order here.

The artwork was once again created by Rob Fowler.

Tracklisting:

“Wren”

“The Arms Of A Word”

“Can’t Live Like This”

“Obiliex”

“Only You Can Decide”

“Titans”

“Outside Looking In”

“Spectre”

“Sympathise”

“One Step”

“The Mission”

Vinyl-only bonus tracks:

“Six By Six Orchestra Medley”

“The Arms Of A Word” (Instrumental)

“Honor Bridge”

“The Mission” (Instrumental)

"Obiliex" video:

“The Arms Of A Word”

(Photo - Dave Lepori)