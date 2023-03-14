SIX FEET UNDER Are "Just About Done" Writing "Incredibly F@$king Heavy" New Album

Six Feet Under frontman Chris Barnes (ex-Cannibal Corpse) has announced that he and guitarist Jack Owen are close to completing the writing process for the band's next studio album, their follow-up to the 2020 release, Nightmares Of The Decomposed (Metal Blade Records).

Barnes tweeted: "@OwenExplosion and yours truly are just about done writing the new Six Feet Under album and it’s INCREDIBLY FUCKING HEAVY."

As part of his series, "My 3 Questions", Jonathan Montenegro recently asked Chris Barnes to name his top three death metal albums of all time.

Says Barnes (see video below): "Well, on that I'm gonna have to say Possessed - Seven Churches. I'm gonna go with Death - Leprosy and Spritual Healing and Scream Bloody Gore - I'm gonna have to wrap those three up, 'cause Chuck (Schuldiner) was a good friend of mine and I was a huge fan of Death early on. So, rest in peace, Chuck. And also, I'm gonna go with… the third one, I'm gonna have to say Obituary - Slowly We Rot, a huge album. All three of those bands are similar type of death metal. Of course Possessed is the kings of death metal; they pretty much started it all, you know. Jeff Becerra, fucking awesome guy, man. So yeah, that's where I come from, man. I really loved all those albums. And if I have to throw a fourth one in there, I'm gonna have to say Butchered At Birth (Cannibal Corpse)... kind of pat myself on the back. That was a huge album in death metal as far as kind of what our twist on the whole thing, and I think it influenced a lot of people, just as Possessed influenced a lot of bands to move in a certain direction."