SIX FEET UNDER Reveals Cover Art For New Album, Killing For Revenge

"Well since it was leaked today… which means, to us, that our Fans are super excited about our New Album, KILLING FOR REVENGE … here is the Vincent Locke Album Cover Art Reveal, and Track Listing, a few days early, for all you dedicated Six Feet Under Fans! Hope you like it! First single and Pre-Order Info etc. to come this Wednesday! Enjoy!", reads a statement from Six Feet Under vocalist Chris Barnes.

"Know-Nothing Ingrate"

"Accomplice To Evil Deeds"

"Ascension'

"When The Moon Goes Down In Blood"

"Hostility Against Mankind"

"Compulsive"

"Fit Of Carnage

"Neanderthal" (guest lead guitar solo - Jason Suecof)

"Judgement Day"

"Bestial Savagery"

"Mass Casualty Murdercide"

"Spoils Of War"

"Hair Of The Dog" (Nazareth cover – CD and Digital only)

The fact that artist Vincent Locke created the artwork adorning Killing For Revenge holds extra-special significance for long-time fans of Chris Barnes and Six Feet Under. Reason being, Barnes was the original vocalist of legendary death metal band Cannibal Corpse. Locke was responsible for the controversial album covers to the first few Cannibal Corpse records including: Eaten Back To Life (1990), Butchered At Birth (1991), Tomb Of The Mutilated (1992), and The Bleeding (1994), all of which featured Barnes on lead vocals.

Six Feet Under in 2024 is comprised of:

Chris Barnes – vocals

Jack Owen – rhythm guitar

Marco Pitruzzella - drums

Jeff Hughell - bass

Ray Suhy - lead guitar

