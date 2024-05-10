SIX FEET UNDER Reveals "When The Moon Goes Down In Blood" Lyric Video

Six Feet Under's fourteenth studio album, Killing For Revenge, is out today via Metal Blade Records.

In celebration of the record's release, today the band drops a lyric video for "When The Moon Goes Down In Blood," created by Reino Aedmäe who also produced visualizers for "Zodiac" and "Blood Of The Zombie" from the band's Nightmares Of The Decomposed offering.

Comments legendary frontman Chris Barnes of "When The Moon Goes Down In Blood," "I think all of the songs on the album deal with revenge in one way or another. That's why the album's called Killing For Revenge. Each song has that as a theme in it, whether it be man against man, or nature against man. There's a macabre core theme and it's more straightforward as far as lyrics go and the tone of the storyline really being a lot more horror, and generally speaking, about killing people. My mood is always really just diving into my own imagination and kind of a meditative state of concentrating and listening to the music and letting it lead me into a storyline."

Adds guitarist Jack Owen, "This was the last song written for the album. Chris suggested something 'early 1990s.' I created drum beats reminiscent of early Immolation or Suffocation, where the tempo was somewhere between a thrash beat and a blast beat. Back then we wrote guitar riffs that were simple diminished lines with tons of palm muting, just crunching along with the snare drum. The music was written pretty quickly and I sent it off to Chris and he replied. 'I got this!' Boy, did he! It turned out to be possibly the best song on the album. A brutal old-school vibe."

A gnarly beast of a record that's not for the faint-hearted, Killing For Revenge dishes up nightmare-inducing imagery courtesy of legendary frontman Chris Barnes via the vocalist's trademark guttural vocals. Both the album title and darkly detailed red-hued album cover by artist Vince Locke are perfect containers for the brutality within.

Forged as a side project for Barnes during his final years with the band that he co-founded, Cannibal Corpse, Six Feet Under became the frontman's sole focus in 1995, coinciding with the release of their debut, Haunted. Only Barnes remains from Six Feet Under's original incarnation, but the quality has remained remarkably consistent. The current lineup of Barnes, guitarists Jack Owen (ex-Cannibal Corpse) and Ray Suhy, bassist Jeff Hughell, and drummer Marco Pitruzzella make for a devastating unit.

Killing For Revenge marks the second album that Barnes and Owen have created together since reuniting for 2020's Nightmares Of The Decomposed. Owen also produced the record. The chemistry between the five men is palpable; listening to Killing for Revenge, one could be forgiven for assuming that they hid themselves away for a couple of months and hammered it out in creative seclusion. Not the case. "We all recorded it on our own, in different parts of the country since we're all spread out," says Barnes. "I think the most important thing is to put everybody in a comfortable space so that they get a great performance. That's what you want to capture. It's really hard nowadays to afford everyone being in the studio recording like we used to back in the '90s. It can be done just as effectively this way."

Killing For Revenge, which features a guest appearance by guitarist Jason Suecof on "Neanderthal," was mixed and mastered by Chaz Najjar at Badlands Recording in Denver, Colorado.

The record is released on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Clear w/ Red Bloodshot (US)

- 180g Black (EU)

- Crusted Blood Marbled (EU)

- Khaki Brown Marbled (EU - Ltd. 300)

- Blood Red Splatter (EU - Ltd. 300)

- Gold "Black Dust" (EU - Ltd. 200)

Order here.

Killing For Revenge tracklisting:

"Know-Nothing Ingrate"

"Accomplice To Evil Deeds"

"Ascension"

"When The Moon Goes Down In Blood"

"Hostility Against Mankind"

"Compulsive"

"Fit Of Carnage"

"Neanderthal" (Guest Lead Guitar Solo - Jason Suecof)

"Judgement Day"

"Bestial Savagery"

"Mass Casualty Murdercide"

"Spoils Of War"

"Hair Of The Dog" (Nazareth Cover - CD + Digital Only)

"Ascension" lyric video:

"Know-Nothing Ingrate" lyric video:

Six Feet Under lineup:

Chris Barnes - vocals

Jack Owen - rhythm guitar

Ray Suhy - lead guitar

Jeff Hughell - bass

Marco Pitruzzella - drums

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)