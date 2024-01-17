SIX FOOT SIX Feat. Former FALCONER Frontman Release “The Prodigy (A Templar’s Tale Pt. 1)” Lyric Video

Six Foot Six has released a lyric-video for “The Prodigy (A Templar's Tale pt. 1)”, fourth single taken from the new album Beggar's Hill released on December 8 through Scarlet Records.

“A Templar's Tale” is a trilogy of songs and videos based upon Jan Guillou’s books about the Swedish knight templar Arn Magnusson – the first song is about how the young boy (Arn) ends up in an accident. His life hangs in the balance and his parents promise he’ll spend his life serving God, if he awakes from his coma. This is the start to the boy’s winding road to the Holy Land...

Order Beggar's Hill here.

Produced by Kristoffer Göbel and Christoffer Borg; mixed by Christoffer Borg; featuring Snowy Shaw as special guest on drums on all tracks; illustrated by Frode Hovde; Beggar's Hill is available in the following formats:

-digipack CD

-gatefold LP (splatter red & black; black)

-digital

Pure anthemic heavy metal at its best: Beggar's Hill is the third Six Foot Six record and the most coherent of their works until this date.

Influenced by classic bands such as Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Metallica, it's a guitar and vocal melody-driven album, but still with a powerful up-to-date sound.

The catchy songs take you on a melancholic journey through salt-beaten winding seaside cliffs, medieval battles, decrepitude and abandonment, cinematic glimpses and the general state of the world – a planet of war, love, pollution and wonders.

"Tears" video:

“Raise The Dead” video:

(Photo – Jörgen Hinder)