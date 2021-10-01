SIXX:A.M. Release Lyric Video For New Single "The First 21"

Sixx:A.M. have unveiled their new single, “The First 21”, from their upcoming compilation album Sixx:A.M. Hits, out October 22 via Better Noise Music. The album is a retrospective celebration of the iconic band’s biggest hits and fan-favorite songs, that will also include five unheard tracks and mixes, marking the band's first official album with new material since 2016.

As the new companion track of founding member Nikki Sixx’s new memoir by the same name, "The First 21" looks back nostalgically at the moments where we discovered music, ourselves and our dreams.

An official lyric video for the song, featuring exclusive unseen childhood footage following Frank Feranna’s journey to becoming Nikki Sixx, can be seen below. The video was directed by artist Lucy Dyson, who has handled creative visuals for Paul McCartney, Beyonce, Paul Smith and many more. Stream the song here.

Sixx:A.M. - featuring Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, vocalist James Michael, and former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba - are releasing the album as a companion piece to Sixx’s upcoming memoir The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, available October 19 via Hachette Books.

After 21 years of sobriety, Sixx, also a founding member of the legendary music group Mötley Crüe, is incredibly passionate about his craft and an open book about his life in rock and roll. In the memoir, Sixx fills in the earlier parts of his fascinating true-life story, telling the inspirational story of his first 21 years, how Frank Feranna became Nikki Sixx. Combining his work as a writer and a musician, The First 21 continues Sixx’s tradition of setting the soundtrack to his own life, offering multi-layered pieces of art.

In 2007, Sixx:A.M. released The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack, alongside Sixx’s best-selling memoir The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star, introducing the concept of a book soundtrack into popular culture. Both the book and the album were successes upon release, with the book instantly becoming a New York Times-best seller in its first week, selling out in bookstores around the U.S. The album spawned the #1 single “Life Is Beautiful”, eventually achieving Gold certification in the U.S. Expanding this artistic signature move, The First 21 will now get its own soundtrack with the forthcoming Hits album.

Tracklisting:

"Life Is Beautiful"

"This Is Gonna Hurt"

"Lies Of The Beautiful People"

"Pray For Me"

"Rise"

"Stars"

"Maybe It's Time"

"Skin"

"Belly Of The Beast"

"Are You With Me Now"

"Girl With Golden Eyes"

"Accidents Can Happen"

"Gotta Get It Right"

"We Will Not Go Quietly"

"The First 21" (previously unreleased)

"Talk To Me" (Radio Mix - previously unreleased)

"Penetrate" (previously unreleased)

"Waiting All My Life" (previously unreleased)

"Skin" (Rock Mix - previously unreleased)

"Life Is Beautiful" (piano / vocal - previously unreleased)

“Pray For Me” lyric video:

"Skin" (Rock Mix):