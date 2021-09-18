SIXX:A.M. Teases Celebratory Hits Album With New "Pray For Me" Lyric Video

Sixx:A.M. - featuring Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, vocalist James Michael, and former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba - have premiered the lyric video for “Pray For Me”, off their Sixx:A.M. Hits album, due October 22nd via Better Noise Music.

The track originally appeared on the highly successful The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack. It is the second lyric video to be unveiled from the Hits project, a retrospective celebration of the band’s biggest hits, new tracks and fan-favorite songs. Hits is available for pre-order and pre-save now across various platforms here.

Sixx:A.M. members Nikki Sixx, James Michael, and DJ Ashba are releasing the album as a companion piece to Sixx’s upcoming memoir The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, available October 19th via Hachette Books.

After 21 years of sobriety, Sixx, also a founding member of the legendary music group Mötley Crüe, is incredibly passionate about his craft and an open book about his life in rock and roll. In the memoir, Sixx fills in the earlier parts of his fascinating true-life story, telling the inspirational story of his first 21 years, how Frank Feranna became Nikki Sixx. Combining his work as a writer and a musician, The First 21 continues Sixx’s tradition of setting the soundtrack to his own life, offering multi-layered pieces of art.

In 2007, Sixx:A.M. released The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack, alongside Sixx’s best-selling memoir The Heroin Diaries: A Year In The Life Of A Shattered Rock Star, introducing the concept of a book soundtrack into popular culture. Both the book and the album were successes upon release, with the book instantly becoming a New York Times-best seller in its first week, selling out in bookstores around the U.S. The album spawned the #1 single “Life Is Beautiful”, eventually achieving Gold certification in the U.S. Expanding this artistic signature move, The First 21 will now get its own soundtrack with the forthcoming Hits album.

Tracklisting:

"Life Is Beautiful"

"This Is Gonna Hurt"

"Lies Of The Beautiful People"

"Pray For Me"

"Rise"

"Stars"

"Maybe It's Time"

"Skin"

"Belly Of The Beast"

"Are You With Me Now"

"Girl With Golden Eyes"

"Accidents Can Happen"

"Gotta Get It Right"

"We Will Not Go Quietly"

"The First 21" (previously unreleased)

"Talk To Me" (Radio Mix - previously unreleased)

"Penetrate" (previously unreleased)

"Waiting All My Life" (previously unreleased)

"Skin" (Rock Mix - previously unreleased)

"Life Is Beautiful" (piano / vocal - previously unreleased)