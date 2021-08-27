SIXX:A.M. To Release Hits Compilation In October Featuring Six Unreleased Tracks; "Skin" (Rock Mix) Lyric Video Streaming

Sixx:A.M. - featuring Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, vocalist James Michael, and former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba - will release the compilation album, on October 22nd via Better Noise Music. Along wioth some of the band's most popular songs it will feature six previously unreleased tracks.

To celebrate the announcement, Sixx:A.M. has released "Skin" (Rock Mix) from Hits. The track originally appeared on the band's second studio album, This Is Gonna Hurt.

Tracklist

"Life Is Beautiful"

"This Is Gonna Hurt"

"Lies Of The Beautiful People"

"Pray For Me"

"Rise"

"Stars"

"Maybe It's Time"

"Skin"

"Belly Of The Beast"

"Are You With Me Now"

"Girl With Golden Eyes"

"Accidents Can Happen"

"Gotta Get It Right"

"We Will Not Go Quietly"

"The First 21" (previously unreleased)

"Talk To Me" (Radio Mix - previously unreleased)

"Penetrate" (previously unreleased)

"Waiting All My Life" (previously unreleased)

"Skin" (Rock Mix - previously unreleased)

"Life Is Beautiful" (piano / vocal - previously unreleased)