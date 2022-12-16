SKÁLD Streaming New Single “Då Månen Sken”

Plunging listeners into the myths and legends of Scandinavia, world-famous French Nordic folk collective Skáld pay homage to ancient Nordic poets (aka skalds) by singing in Old Norse and other Scandinavian languages (Swedish, Norwegian, Icelandic and Faroese) along with using instrumentation dating back to the 14th century such as the nyckelharpa, Lyre, hurdy-gurdy, Moraharpa and Talharpa, underpinned with shamanic percussion to create their transfixing sound.

The collective today (December 16) share the second single, “Då Månen Sken,” from their forthcoming album Huldufólk due January 20 via Decca Records France / Decca Records U.S. (UMG). “Då Månen Sken” translates to “When The Moon Shone” and tells the lore of the Swedish mythical femme-fatale Skogsrå, a forest nymph who lures men and binds their soul to the forest.

"‘Då Månen Sken’ is a ballad that tells the story of a skogsrå, a forest nymph, who bewitched the young Björn,” relays Skáld. “Björn was a tall, handsome boy on his way to a party one fall evening. On his way, he met this nymph who bewitched him. He will end up alone and melancholic, obsessed by the sound of the forest.”

Formed by producer/composer Christophe Voisin-Boisvinet in 2018, Skáld is a collective of over a dozen musicians who have restored the folklore and myths from poets, Vikings and shamans of ancient times and distant lands. Huldufólk (“the hidden people”) honors an entire people in whom many Scandinavians still believe—elves, trolls, witches, fairies and otherworldly creature that live deep in the forests and in the heart of the mountains that discreetly coexist with humankind. The album’s debut single “Troll Kalla Mik” (“They Call Me Troll”), released on November 18, shared the lore of the “hidden people” with a mystifying music video.

Huldufólk’s cover artwork (seen below) is a tribute to Swedish painter and illustrator John Baur’s illustration “Princess Tuvstarr Gazing Down Into The Dark Waters Of The Forest Tarn.” Baur is best known for his illustrations of early editions of Bland Tomtar Och Troll (Among Gnomes and Trolls), an anthology of Swedish folklore and fairy tales which are highlighted throughout Huldufólk.

Pre-order Huldufólk digitally and/or on CD, LP, including bundles with a protective troll amulet and leather cord at this location.

(Photo – Die Frau)