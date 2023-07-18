SKÁLMÖLD Release New Single "Verðandi"; Music Video

Viking metal icons, Skálmöld, have revealed their epically catchy second single, “Verðandi”, together with an official music video. With their first record in five years, the Icelandic six-piece will unveil their sixth studio album, Ýdalir, on August 18 via Napalm Records.

Dominated by a chant-like rhythm, “Verðandi“ represents an unforgettable track, with catchy guitar and oboe-driven details. While the first half of the track is driven by the heaviest of folk and death metal elements, strong vibrations of growls subside with the sound of the ocean and fragile organ melodies.

Björgvin Sigurðsson on “Verðandi”: “The second song we present to you from our upcoming album is ‘Verðandi’. Parts of the story of Ullur presented on the album are told through the eyes of the Norns - Urður, Verðandi and Skuld. Past, present and future. The Norns live at the foot of Yggdrasill where they spin the threads of fate of all men. The three Norns all get their own song on the album and here we enter the realm of the present with Verðandi.

In two ways this song has a really classic feel to it. Firstly it is heavily inspired by the more classic styles of Metal and has a very old-school vibe. Secondly it can be seen as a classic Skálmöld song, driven forward by a really catchy and folk inspired melody, yet still heavy and epic.”

Björgvin adds: “This is one of my favorite songs on the album and I am super happy with how it turned out. It is also really fun to play and we realized when shooting the video and playing along to the track that this is one of the songs from the new album that will most definitely become a constant in our live shows. But before you press play, I must tell you that the main melody is insanely catchy and will probably haunt you in your sleep for days. Consider yourself warned. Cheers!”

Starting off with soothing opener “Ýr“, gentle acoustic guitar and organs are the calm before the storm. Catapulted to a dwelling owned by the god Ullur, the unsettled “Ýdalir“ builds with its hypnotizing guitar rhythms and galloping drum sounds, building a solid ground for ominous and dark growls. Followed by chant-like song “Verðandi“, Skálmöld present an unforgettable track, with catchy guitar and oboe-driven details! While the first half of the track is dominated by the heaviest of folk and death metal elements, strong vibrations of growls subside with the sound of the ocean and fragile organ melodies. Based on Norse mythology, the sister “Skuld” makes up a trio of Norns, responsible for deciding the fate of people. Remarkable clean tenor vocals guide through the mystic mood, breaking up the heavy horizon with a fast-paced guitar solo and underlined by eerie bass lines. Closing the album, the stunning ten-minute track “Ullur” invites the listener into a colorful journey of melodic folk metal. Accompanied by roaring fire, the lyrics conform to some of the Old Norse poetic forms and create a magnificent interaction of oboe and keyboard elements, while the catchy guitar riff rises dramatically with the more eerie-like harmonies, providing a cinematic, epic ending. With Ýdalir, Skálmöld showcases a blend of both ancient and modernized cultural heritage, and connects precious sagas with thrilling black metal elements while folk metal melodies give them an enigmatic touch.

Ýdalir will be available in the following formats:

- 2-LP Gatefold Splatter White/Blue

- 1-CD Digipak with Sleeve + Shirt Bundle

- T-Shirt - Cover Artwork

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Ýr"

"Ýdalir"

"Urður"

"Ratatoskur"

"Verðandi"

"Veðurfölnir"

"Skuld"

"Níðhöggur"

"Ullur"

Lineup:

Baldur Ragnarsson – Guitar, vocals

Björgvin Sigurðsson – Lead Vocals, guitar

Gunnar Ben – Keyboard, vocals, oboe

Jón Geir Jóhannsson – Drums, vocals

Snæbjörn Ragnarsson – Bass, vocals

Þráinn Árni Baldvinsson – Lead guitar, vocals

(Photo - Íris Dögg Einarsdóttir)