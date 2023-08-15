SKÁLMÖLD Release "Ýdalir" Single And Performance Video

Viking metal icons, Skálmöld, will unveil their sixth studio album, Ýdalir, this Friday, August 18, via Napalm Records.

Just in time for the release, the band unleash their infectious title track, “Ýdalir”, together with a gripping performance video. Through a collection of awe-inspiring songs, guided by the threads of fate spun by Urður, Verðandi, and Skuld, experience a captivating narrative that blurs the boundaries of reality and myth on the band’s upcoming full-length album.

Immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of “Ýdalir”, a haven nestled amidst lush valleys filled with yew trees. A galloping rhythm and melodic riffs dominate the title track while a fight of growls and screams represent the darkness of Níðhöggur, threatening to destroy the tranquil existence.

Releasing their first record in five years, Skálmöld have returned with furious sets - such as their performance at Wacken Open Air (which even the President of Iceland himself made a point of attending) and their upcoming show at Summer Breeze.

Björgvin Sigurðsson on “Ýdalir”: "The third single we present to you from our upcoming album is the title track, ‘Ýdalir'. Here we get to know a little about Ullur and his home in Ýdalir, and are introduced to the horrors he and his folk must face.

Two things I would like to mention regarding this song are, first, the majority of the song was written by our drummer, Jón Geir. He has written riffs and melodies before, but this is the first time he presents to us what became the backbone of a song. The opening riff and verse are very straight forward and menacing and you can sense the danger Ullur and his folk are facing. And then comes the melody in the chorus. Such a strong melody which could have easily been written in 1988 and recorded for Seventh Son, if you ask me.

Second, we have to talk about the guitar solo. Þráinn is such a monster when it comes to guitar solos and has done some fantastic solos for us in the past. But here he gives us what might be his best guitar solo to date. Good stuff.

So, 'Ýdalir' is a song that we are very proud to present to you and I can see this song becoming a constant in our live set for years to come. And now we just have to wait a few more days until you can enjoy the album as a whole. It´s gonna be a blast. Cheers!”

Starting off with soothing opener “Ýr“, gentle acoustic guitar and organs are the calm before the storm. Catapulted to a dwelling owned by the god Ullur, the unsettled “Ýdalir“ builds with its hypnotizing guitar rhythms and galloping drum sounds, building a solid ground for ominous and dark growls. Followed by chant-like song “Verðandi“, Skálmöld present an unforgettable track, with catchy guitar and oboe-driven details! While the first half of the track is dominated by the heaviest of folk and death metal elements, strong vibrations of growls subside with the sound of the ocean and fragile organ melodies. Based on Norse mythology, the sister “Skuld” makes up a trio of Norns, responsible for deciding the fate of people. Remarkable clean tenor vocals guide through the mystic mood, breaking up the heavy horizon with a fast-paced guitar solo and underlined by eerie bass lines. Closing the album, the stunning ten-minute track “Ullur” invites the listener into a colorful journey of melodic folk metal. Accompanied by roaring fire, the lyrics conform to some of the Old Norse poetic forms and create a magnificent interaction of oboe and keyboard elements, while the catchy guitar riff rises dramatically with the more eerie-like harmonies, providing a cinematic, epic ending. With Ýdalir, Skálmöld showcases a blend of both ancient and modernized cultural heritage, and connects precious sagas with thrilling black metal elements while folk metal melodies give them an enigmatic touch.

Ýdalir will be available in the following formats:

- 2-LP Gatefold Splatter White/Blue

- 1-CD Digipak with Sleeve + Shirt Bundle

- T-Shirt - Cover Artwork

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Ýr"

"Ýdalir"

"Urður"

"Ratatoskur"

"Verðandi"

"Veðurfölnir"

"Skuld"

"Níðhöggur"

"Ullur"

“Verðandi” video:

"Ratatoskur" lyric video:

Experience Skálmöld live 2023.

Lineup:

Baldur Ragnarsson – Guitar, vocals

Björgvin Sigurðsson – Lead Vocals, guitar

Gunnar Ben – Keyboard, vocals, oboe

Jón Geir Jóhannsson – Drums, vocals

Snæbjörn Ragnarsson – Bass, vocals

Þráinn Árni Baldvinsson – Lead guitar, vocals