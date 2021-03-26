SKELETAL REMAINS Announce Special Album Reissues; Lyric Video For "Desolate Isolation" Streaming

Founded in 2011, Californian death metal force Skeletal Remains quickly evolved into one of the new driving forces within the hard-contested death metal landscape after releasing four powerful studio records crowned by the phenomenal success of their last album The Entombment of Chaos (#45 Official German Album charts).

To celebrate the bands 10th anniversary, Century Media releases something special and reissues the 2011 Desolate Isolation demo tape on 180g vinyl including various bonus content compiled from one decade of Skeletal Remains band history. Featuring a brand new artwork by Mark Riddick and a special Bonus CD (for the vinyl edition) including outtakes of the guitar solos of each Skeletal Remains album, this release is the definitive Skeletal Remains collectors’ item for every die-hard fan out there. Desolate Isolation – 10th Anniversary Edition will be also available on all digital platforms.

Additionally, there will be reissues of Skeletal Remains’ first two studio albums Beyond The Flesh and Condemned To Misery with remastered sound available on CD and Vinyl (already available digitally). All reissues will be released on May 21. Pre-order starts now.

Beyond The Flesh (Reissue 2021) is available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here:

- CD Digipak – all outlets

- Gatefold black LP – all outlets

- Gatefold brick red LP – CM Distro (200 units)

- Gatefold transp. petrol green LP – CM Distro (300 units)

- Gatefold brown LP – EMP (200 units)

- Gatefold olive green LP – Band-Shop & Evil Greed (200 units)

Beyond The Flesh tracklisting:

"Extirpated Vitality"

"Desolate Isolation"

"Reconstructive Surgery"

"Carrion Death"

"Traumatic Existence"

"Anthropophagy"

"Homicidal Pulchritude"

"Sub-Zero Termination"

"Disincarnated" (Bonus Track – Gorguts Cover Version)

"Desolate Isolation" (CD Bonus – Demo Remaster 2020)

"Traumatic Existence" (CD Bonus – Demo Remaster 2020)

"Sub-Zero Termination" (CD Bonus – Demo Remaster 2020)

"Chronic Infection" (CD Bonus – Demo Remaster 2020)

Condemned To Misery (Reissue 2021) is available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here:

- CD Digipak – all outlets

- Gatefold black LP – all outlets

- Gatefold dark green LP – CM Distro (200 units)

- Gatefold brick red LP – CM Distro (300 units)

- Gatefold transp. petrol green LP – EMP (200 units)

- Gatefold transp. blue LP - Band-Shop & Evil Greed (200 units)

Condemned To Misery tracklisting:

"Beyond Cremation"

"Obscured Velitation"

"Euphoric Bloodfeast"

"Viral Hemorrhagic Pyrexia"

"Atrocious Calamity"

"Ethereal Erosion"

"...Still Suffering"

"Sleepless Cadavers"

"Viral Hemorrhagic Pyrexia" (CD Bonus - Live in Tokyo 2016)

"Homicidal Pulchritude" (CD Bonus - Live in Tokyo 2016)

"Sub-Zero Termination" (CD Bonus - Live in Tokyo 2016)

"Antropophagy" (CD Bonus - Live in Tokyo 2016)

Desolate Isolation – 10th Anniversary Edition is available in the following formats and can be pre-ordered here:

- black LP – all outlets

- glow in the dark LP+CD – Band-Shop & CM Distro (300 units)

- brown LP+CD – CM Distro (300 units)

- dark green LP+CD – EMP (200 units)

- creamy white LP+CD – Band-Shop & Evil Greed (200 units)

Desolate Isolation – 10th Anniversary Edition tracklisting:

"Desolate Isolation" (Demo Remaster 2020)

"Traumatic Existence" (Demo Remaster 2020)

"Sub-Zero Termination" (Demo Remaster 2020)

"Chronic Infection" (Demo Remaster 2020 – Pestilence Cover Version)

"Evocation" (Bonus track – Asphyx Cover Version)

"Viral Hemorrhagic Pyrexia" (Live in Tokyo 2016)

"Homicidal Pulchritude" (Live in Tokyo 2016)

"Sub-Zero Termination" (Live in Tokyo 2016)

"Antropophagy" (Live in Tokyo 2016)

"Crippled Sanity" (Bonus track)

"Planetary Genocide" (Bonus Track)

Bonus Disc:

"Beyond Magma" (Bonus track – Guitar Solos)

"Condemned Magma" (Bonus track – Guitar Solos)

"Devouring Magma" (Bonus track – Guitar Solos)

"Entombment Magma" (Bonus track – Guitar Solos)

"Desolate Isolation" lyric video:

Skeletal Remains are:

Chris Monroy - Vocals/guitars

Mike De La O - Guitars

Noah Young - Bass

Charlie Koryn - Drums