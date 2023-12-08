SKELETAL REMAINS Debut "Relentless Appetite" Music Video

American death metal act, Skeletal Remains, have released a video for "Relentless Appetite", the new single from their upcoming Fragments Of The Ageless album, set for release on March 8 via Century Media. Watch the clip below.

Skeletal Remains prepare another death metal assault on Fragments Of The Ageless. The lineup of Chris Monroy (guitars/vocals), Mike De La O (guitars), Pierce Williams (drums), and Brian Rush (bass) embody the genre, going deeper, darker, and to the edges of brutality.

"Fragments Of The Ageless is a pummelling slab of pure death metal,” says the band. “A tyrannical blast-laden barrage of no-frills riffs and compositions. Everything about this album is f*cking brutal and in your face.”

Skeletal Remains wrote Fragments Of The Ageless between European and US tours/festivals with Emperor, Morbid Angel, Mortician, Left To Die, and Defeated Sanity among others. The songwriting sessions were characterized by a no-limit mindset, where creativity and known genre rituals were given equal footing. The outcome was not just a definitive death metal showpiece, but an evolution.

“We took things up a notch and really dialed in on the technicality and ever-increasing intensity while still maintaining catchiness,” the group says. “With each new record, we strive to better ourselves in our musicianship and songwriting capabilities. On one end, we’ve increased in density and brutality, and on the other, we wrote a few songs with longer and more ‘epic’ structures.”

The lyrical themes of Fragments Of The Ageless span folklore, science fiction, history, and personal struggle. They were inspired by the striking Dan Seagrave (Entombed, Memoriam) cover art.

The album was co-produced by the band and studio maven Dan Swanö (Opeth, Incantation), who also mixed and mastered.

Death metal’s not dead with Fragments Of The Ageless. It’s never been deadlier!

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Relentless Appetite"

"Cybernetic Harvest"

"To Conquer The Devout"

"Forever In Sufferance"

"Verminous Embodiment"

"Ceremony Of Impiety"

"Void Of Despair"

"Unmerciful"

"…Evocation (The Rebirth)"

"Messiah Of Rage"

"Relentless Appetite" video:

"Void Of Despair" video:

(Photo - Allen Falcon)