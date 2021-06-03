SKEPTICISM - Finnish Funeral Doom Pioneers To Release Companion Album In September; "Calla" Music Video Posted

Finnish funeral doom pioneers, Skepticism, celebrate their 30th anniversary with the release of their sixth full length album, Companion. Set for release on September 24 via Svart Records, Companion takes the listener on a journey from Skepticism’s gloomy past through to a monument of a band that has weathered their liturgy for 3 decades of mournful service.

Today the first single and video for "Calla" has been released. “Calla” is a story of longing and closure told in the language of Skepticism’s sorrowful and lamenting vocabulary. Let the bells toll and the ceremony begin. Watch below:

On Companion, Skepticism further refine their signature sound to engulf the listener in a cavernous heavy wall of organ and guitars laid to rest under an ominous cascade of hammering drums.

Companion was recorded and mixed at Sonic Pump Studios with Nino Laurenne. The way Skepticism works is set in stone, like a monument, with every album recorded the same way. The base tracks are laid down with the full band playing in free tempo, feeling every beat and crushing chord together. The atmosphere at the studio helped tremendously in capturing the essence of the songs in the recording of Companion and one that culminated in a very unique set of songs. The band is very satisfied with the result, with even Laurenne experiencing something new in the process.

Companion holds the tradition of all Skepticism albums, containing six songs which draw from the deep well of the band’s history of songwriting, as well as introducing and incorporating some new elements.

On recording Companion, and introducing some rather unconventional techniques, engineer Nino Laurenne explains: “It took a while to get used to some of the unusual details on how the band plays and sounds. One such detail is the snare drum without the snares. Once I got used to them it became obvious that I should refrain from using some of the techniques I normally use when mixing. The drums for example retain the feel of the recorded performance very closely - and definitely have the longest reverbs I have ever used! A band with such a long history and a sound of their own is best presented in its natural form, even when it departs from common practices.”