SKID ROW And BUCKCHERRY Expand "The Gang’s All Here" Co-Headline Tour; 20 Additional Shows Confirmed For The US And Canada

Skid Row (pictured above) and Buckcherry are excited to announce that due to multiple sold-out shows and high demand from fans around the country - they are adding two more legs to their “The Gang’s All Here” co-headline tour.

The first leg in spring of 2023 wrapped with most dates selling out including Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Myrtle Beach and Huntsville. The second leg, which starts in late August, is tracking towards multiple sell-outs across the board.

Skid Row and Buckcherry are now thrilled to take their tour even further into the year with twenty-two additional shows along the west coast and across the border into Canada. “The Gang’s All Here Tour” will also be making a stop at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 9; this will mark Skid Row’s first live appearance in Los Angeles in a decade.

Tickets for select dates are on sale now, with public on-sale for new dates beginning Friday, April 28 at 10 AM, local time. Special advanced artist presale will be available starting Wednesday, April 26 at 10 AM, local time to all email newsletter subscribers. BandsInTown and local venue presales begin Thursday, April 27 at 10 AM, local time. Exclusive VIP packages will also be available to purchase for both bands. For tickets and additional information, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Skid Row continues to be a major force in the hard rock music scene. This summer, they will be performing all over the world, including South America, Australia, Japan, and major European festivals. They will also be performing with KISS in arenas on their Europe tour. Last year, the band released their sixth studio album, The Gang's All Here, which was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz. The album reached the top 20 chart positions in nine countries worldwide, further solidifying the band's status as one of the top hard rock acts.

This past year has also been a momentous one for Buckcherry, after completing their 238-show tour in support of their most 2021 album, Hellbound. The guys have even more to come following the announce of their 10th studio album, Vol. 10, produced by Marti Frederiksen. Their latest single off the 11-song LP, “Let’s Get Wild” is out now.

Tour dates:

August

31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

September

1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma 2023 ^

2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

8 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

15 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center

16 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

22 - Welch, MN - Island Event Center

23 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino

24 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand

October

5 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre*

6 - Suquamish, WA - Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort*

10 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Event Centre*

12 - Enoch, AB - - The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino*

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Event Centre*

16 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre*

17 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place*

19 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino*

20 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Event Center*

21 - Brandon, MB - Westoba Place*

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre*

24 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium*

27 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center*

28 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino*

December

2 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater*

5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*

6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues*

8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre*

12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre*

14 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House*

15 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort*

* Newly Announced Dates

^ Festival Dates