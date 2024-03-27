SKID ROW And Singer ERIK GRÖNWALL Part Ways; LZZY HALE Steps In For Upcoming Live Dates

Skid Row have announced that they are amicably parting ways with singer Erik Grönwall. The band shared the following message this morning:

"Today Skid Row and Erik Grönwall jointly announce that Erik will step down as the vocalist for Skid Row. Longtime friend Lzzy Hale of Halestorm will be taking over vocal duties for the upcoming scheduled four concerts.

"Erik has decided that the travel and rigors of the road is not conducive to his overall health and recovery, and wants to focus on a lifestyle that is more amenable for his well-being, healing and family.

"Skid Row is proud of what they have created and accomplished with Erik over the past two years and we wish nothing but the best to him and his health. To celebrate the last two years the band will be releasing a live album that perfectly captures this moment of time in the band's 35+ year history, to be announced soon."

Says Erik: "I got the opportunity to join this incredible band 6 months after my treatment against leukemia. And one month after that I was on a world tour with Skid f**** Row. Wow! It was a dream come true. However, it proved challenging touring the world with an impaired immune system, which is a result of my bone marrow transplant. I respect and understand that Skid Row is a touring band but since I can't prioritize my health being in the band, I have decided that it's better for me to step aside.

"I love Skid Row, I have nothing but respect for the guys in the band but I love and respect my health more. I'm getting stronger and healthier every day but after consulting my doctor I need to allow myself more time to recover, which I can't do as the lead singer of Skid Row. That's why I have reached the tough decision to move on.

"I want to thank the guys for this incredible opportunity. And I want to thank all the Skid Row fans who accepted me as the lead singer of this iconic band. Health first!" - EG

Skid Row x Lzzy Hale 2024 concert dates:

May

17 - Carterville, IL - Walker's Bluff Casino Resort

18 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

31 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort

June

1 - Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento