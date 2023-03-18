SKID ROW Bassist RACHEL BOLAN - "When We Got These New KISS Dates, The 12 Year-Old Me Was Kind Of Freaking Out Pretty Hard... Again"

It was recently confirmed that Skid Row will support KISS for six shows in Europe on the End Of The Road Tour this summer. During an interview with 101 WRIF, bassist Rachel Bolan commented on the upcoming shows, which mark the second time Skid Row has supported KISS on tour.

Bolan: "When we got these new KISS dates, the 12 year-old me was kind of freaking out pretty hard... again. I think we're one of - or probably the only band - that could say we're playing both their farewell tours (laughs). It's so exciting to go out with the band, especially just zeroing in on Gene Simmons. He's the reason I even picked up a bass in the first place; he's the reason why I learned what a bass was. I had no idea. It's a pretty great feeling to be asked to do something like this. Now that they're down to their final 50 shows and to know we will be doing a decent amount of 'em, it's hard to kind of process. It's really cool."

Skid Row's support dates with KISS are listed below.

June

12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

13 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier⠀

29 - Tuscany, Italy - Lucca Festival⠀

July

1 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

2 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena