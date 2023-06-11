SKID ROW Bassist RACHEL BOLAN Will Miss Some European Shows Due To "Urgent Family Matter"

On Saturday, June 10th, Skid Row announced via social media that bassist Rachel Bolan will not be present at some of the shows on the band's current European tour due to "an urgent family matter."

Filling in for Rachel Bolan is Skid Row's guitar tech, Casey Sproatt. The fan-fillmed videos below show Casey on stage with Skid Row at at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden on June 10th.

Skid Row's next concert is Monday, June 12th at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, opening for KISS. To view Skid Row's complete tour schedule, visit this location.