SKID ROW Cancels Sold Out Brisbane Concert As Singer ERIK GRÖNWALL Battles "Full Blown Flu"

Skid Row vocalist, Erik Grönwall, has come down with the flu, resulting in the band cancelling their May 17 date at The Triffid in Brisbane, Australia.

A message from the band states: "To the Skid Row faithful, unfortunately we have to cancel our sold out show in Brisbane tonight. This morning Erik woke up feeling sick and by sound check he was losing his voice and was feeling the effects of a full blown flu. He will see a doctor first thing tomorrow and expects that it will be all systems go for Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and want you to know we are as disappointed as all of you."



Skid Row and Buckcherry recently announced that due to multiple sold-out shows and high demand from fans around the country - they are adding two more legs to their “The Gang’s All Here” co-headline tour.

The first leg in spring of 2023 wrapped with most dates selling out including Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Myrtle Beach and Huntsville. The second leg, which starts in late August, is tracking towards multiple sell-outs across the board.

Skid Row and Buckcherry are now thrilled to take their tour even further into the year with twenty-two additional shows along the west coast and across the border into Canada. “The Gang’s All Here Tour” will also be making a stop at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 9; this will mark Skid Row’s first live appearance in Los Angeles in a decade.

Tour dates:

August

31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

September

1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma 2023 ^

2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

8 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

15 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center

16 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

22 - Welch, MN - Island Event Center

23 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino

24 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand

October

5 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre*

6 - Suquamish, WA - Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort*

10 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Event Centre*

12 - Enoch, AB - - The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino*

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Event Centre*

16 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre*

17 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place*

19 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino*

20 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Event Center*

21 - Brandon, MB - Westoba Place*

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre*

24 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium*

27 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center*

28 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino*

December

2 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater*

5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*

6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues*

8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre*

12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre*

14 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House*

15 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort*

* Newly Announced Dates

^ Festival Dates