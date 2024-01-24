SKID ROW Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of Debut Album With Facts Video

Skid Row released their self-titled debut album on January 24, 1989 via Atlantic Records. It's since been certified 3x Platinum in Canada, and 5x Platinum in The United States.

Today marks the 35th anniversary of this incredible record from vocalist Sebastian Bach, guitarists Dave "The Snake" Sabo and Scotti Hill, bassist Rachel Bolan, and drummer Rob Affuso. Given this momentous occassion, the band has released a new "Facts Video", which can be seen below.

An excerpt from BraveWords scribe Martin Popoff's review of Skid Row reads: "The debut was yer basic well-executed corporate metal feast, commercial with just enough middle finger to haul us off to the party... Really, it's Baz who carries this record, roaring from his razor-thin frame on pointy boots, raising the average to something worth reckoning."