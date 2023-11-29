SKID ROW Drops Music Video For New Single "Resurrected"

earMUSIC and Skid Row unleash the music video for "Resurrected", the fifth single from the band's latest album, The Gang's All Here.

Skid Row were never a band that was going to let anything get in their way, and their latest video for "Resurrected" takes that idea to the ultimate next level. Directed by Frank Gryner, who has created eye-popping videos for Alice Cooper and Def Leppard, and from an original concept by Skid Row's Rachel Bolan, the video captures the band in a new environment, showcasing their versatility as they confidently tackle a formidable challenge.

"Being a fan of animation, I was very excited when the opportunity to do an animated video was presented to us," recalls Bolan. "I really wanted to give the video a sci-fi feel that would convey that you can conquer anything, no matter how big the monster, even if it lives within the parameter of your inner circle."

Since releasing The Gang's All Here in 2022, Skid Row have been non-stop conquering all that there is to conquer. With Top 20 album positions in numerous countries, the album has spawned new fan favorites like "Tear It Down" and "Time Bomb," which rock side-by-side with classics like "18 and Life" and "Monkey Business" in their live sets.

Undefeated and now "Resurrected," Skid Row are back on the road in December in North America along with Buckcherry.

"You don't want to send this band out on stage with a chip on its shoulder," advises Bolan. "That's for damned sure."

Find Skid Row's complete tour schedule here.