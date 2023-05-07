SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Celebrates Hitting 40,000 YouTube Channel Subscribers Mark With Livestream Acoustic Set (Video)

On April 23rd, Skid Row vocalist Erik Grönwall shared a livestream celebrating hitting the 40,000 subscriber mark on his YouTube channel. It features a two part interview as well as an acoustic set of covers including "Old Time Rock & Roll" (Bob Seger), "Child In Time" (Deep Purple), "What's Up" (4 Non Blondes) and "Travelin' Band" (Creedence Clearwater Revival) with H.E.A.T. guitarist Dave Dalone.

Grönwall recently shared a new cover video accompanied with the following message: "I performed this song live when I did Swedish Idol back in 2009. I thought it was time to revisit this classic. Ladies and gents, here's my version of Iron Maiden - 'Run To The Hills'."

All instruments played by: Philip Näslund (except bass)

Bass guitar: Ricky Bonazza

Video: Jakob Jakobsson Blom

Skid Row's new album, The Gang's All Here, can be ordered here.

The Gang's All Here tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Not Dead Yet"

"Time Bomb"

"Resurrected"

"Nowhere Fast"

"When The Lights Come On"

"Tear It Down"

"October's Song"

"World's On Fire"

"Time Bomb" video:

"Tear It Down" video:

"The Gang's All Here: (Official Fan Video):