SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Covers HEART Classic "Alone" With Singer CHEZ KANE (Video)

Vocalist Chez Kane has checked in with the following update:

"I am extremely excited, absolutely proud and so thrilled to be able to tell you guys that I have collaborated with the phenomenal Erik Grönwall! I don’t know where to begin with this and I don’t think words will actually express how I’m feeling…!



For those of you who have been following me for many years are gonna know how special this is and how much this means to me. Erik emailed me when he was unwell and said 'I will power through and we will work together...' and he bloody kept that promise! This guy is a fighter, a huge inspiration of mine and this is beyond surreal!



Oh, and did you guys know that he is the frontman of Skid Row now? What a guy, what a journey and what an absolute honour!"