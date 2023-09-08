SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Performs BON JOVI Classic "Livin' On A Prayer"; Video

September 8, 2023, 32 minutes ago

Skid Row frontman, Erik Grönwall, has released a new video, featuring a performance of the Bon Jovi classic, "Livin' On A Prayer". Check it out below:

Skid Row recently launched the second leg of their US tour with Buckcherry. Erik Grönwall shared the video below, featuring behind the scenes footage from the tour.

The tour lands at The Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ tonight, Friday, September 8. Find the complete tour itinerary here.



