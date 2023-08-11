SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Performs MR. BIG Classic In "Backyard Sessions" Video

August 11, 2023, 58 minutes ago

news hard rock erik grönwall skid row mr. big

Skid Row frontman, Erik Grönwall, has released the first in a series of "Backyard Sessions" videos, featuring a performance of the Mr. Big classic, "To Be With You". Check it out below:

Grönwall previously released a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations for the session. Watch below:

Erik recently released a video for his cover of Iron Maiden's "The Trooper". Produced by Jona Tee, the cover features a guitar solo from Philip Näslund, and bass from Crazy Lixx' Jens Anderson.



