SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Performs MR. BIG Classic In "Backyard Sessions" Video
August 11, 2023, 58 minutes ago
Skid Row frontman, Erik Grönwall, has released the first in a series of "Backyard Sessions" videos, featuring a performance of the Mr. Big classic, "To Be With You". Check it out below:
Grönwall previously released a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations for the session. Watch below:
Erik recently released a video for his cover of Iron Maiden's "The Trooper". Produced by Jona Tee, the cover features a guitar solo from Philip Näslund, and bass from Crazy Lixx' Jens Anderson.