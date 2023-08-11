SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Performs MR. BIG Classic In "Backyard Sessions" Video

Skid Row frontman, Erik Grönwall, has released the first in a series of "Backyard Sessions" videos, featuring a performance of the Mr. Big classic, "To Be With You". Check it out below:

Grönwall previously released a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations for the session. Watch below:

Erik recently released a video for his cover of Iron Maiden's "The Trooper". Produced by Jona Tee, the cover features a guitar solo from Philip Näslund, and bass from Crazy Lixx' Jens Anderson.