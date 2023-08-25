SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Performs TOM PETTY Classic In New "Backyard Sessions" Video

Skid Row frontman, Erik Grönwall, has released a new "Backyard Sessions" video, featuring a performance of the Tom Petty classic, "Into The Great Wide Open".

Says Erik: "My guitar teacher introduced me to this song in high school and made it my homework. I still love the chord progression, the song and the story. It felt full circle recording this one with my high school buddy Philip."

The previous "Backyard Sessions" features a performance of the Mr. Big classic, "To Be With You". Check it out below:

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations for the session: