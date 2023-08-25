SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Performs TOM PETTY Classic In New "Backyard Sessions" Video

August 25, 2023, 38 minutes ago

news hard rock classic rock erik grönwall skid row tom petty

Skid Row frontman, Erik Grönwall, has released a new "Backyard Sessions" video, featuring a performance of the Tom Petty classic, "Into The Great Wide Open".

Says Erik: "My guitar teacher introduced me to this song in high school and made it my homework. I still love the chord progression, the song and the story. It felt full circle recording this one with my high school buddy Philip."

The previous "Backyard Sessions" features a performance of the Mr. Big classic, "To Be With You". Check it out below:

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations for the session:



