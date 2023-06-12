SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL's Eriksplanations Covers Album Now Available On All Digital Platforms

Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall has chccked in with the following update:

"If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me to release an album with the covers on my YouTube channel I would be able to buy all of the copies of Eriksplanations Vol. 1, but I can’t because they sold out in less than a month. ⠀

If you missed your shot at grabbing a signed vinyl, you don’t have to worry. The album is out tomorrow on all digital platforms as well."

Side A ⠀

"Rainbow In The Dark" ⠀

"Headless Cross"

"Dreams"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name" ⠀

Side B⠀

"Trouble"⠀

"Love Gun" ⠀

"Chandelier" ⠀

"Separate Ways"⠀