SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL's Eriksplanations Covers Album Now Available On All Digital Platforms
June 12, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall has chccked in with the following update:
"If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me to release an album with the covers on my YouTube channel I would be able to buy all of the copies of Eriksplanations Vol. 1, but I can’t because they sold out in less than a month. ⠀
If you missed your shot at grabbing a signed vinyl, you don’t have to worry. The album is out tomorrow on all digital platforms as well."
Side A ⠀
"Rainbow In The Dark" ⠀
"Headless Cross"
"Dreams"
"Hallowed Be Thy Name" ⠀
Side B⠀
"Trouble"⠀
"Love Gun" ⠀
"Chandelier" ⠀
"Separate Ways"⠀