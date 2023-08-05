SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video From Upcoming Acoustic Backyard Sessions

August 5, 2023, an hour ago

news skid row erik grönwall hard rock

SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video From Upcoming Acoustic Backyard Sessions

Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall is gearing up to share a 3-song acoustic backward session video via his offficial YouTube channel. Below is a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations for the session.

Grönwall recently released a video for his cover of Iron Maiden's "The Trooper". Produced by Jona Tee, the cover features a guitar solo from Philip Näslund, and bass from Crazy Lixx' Jens Anderson. Watch below:



Featured Audio

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

Latest Reviews