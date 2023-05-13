SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares Cover Of SYSTEM OF A DOWN Hit "Chop Suey" (Video)
May 13, 2023, an hour ago
Skid Row vocalist Erik Grönwall has shared a new solo cover, this time taking on the System Of A Down hit "Chop Suey". All instruments were played by Philip Näslund. Check out the video below.
Skid Row have been confirmed to support KISS for six shows in Europe on the End Of The Road Tour this summer. Dates are listed below.
June
12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
13 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12
27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier⠀
29 - Tuscany, Italy - Lucca Festival⠀
July
1 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
2 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena