SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares Video Diary From Cancelled Australian Tour - "My Body Is Telling Me I Have To Rest"

On May 17th, Skid Row were forced to cancel their live date at The Triffid in Brisbane, Australia due to frontman Erik Grönwall coming down with the flu. On May 20th, the band announced they were cancelling the remaining dates on the tour - Adelaide and Melbourne - due to Grönwall's ongoing health issues.

On May 22nd, Skid Row announced they were cancelling their first tour of Japan in over ten years, due to Grönwall's continued health issues.

Grönwall has shared a video diary from the band's trip to Australia, where he documents the events leading to the cancellation of the dates in Australia and Japan. Check it out to below.

Skid Row and Buckcherry recently announced that due to multiple sold-out shows and high demand from fans around the country - they are adding two more legs to their “The Gang’s All Here” co-headline tour.

The first leg in spring of 2023 wrapped with most dates selling out including Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Myrtle Beach and Huntsville. The second leg, which starts in late August, is tracking towards multiple sell-outs across the board.

Skid Row and Buckcherry are now thrilled to take their tour even further into the year with twenty-two additional shows along the west coast and across the border into Canada. “The Gang’s All Here Tour” will also be making a stop at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 9; this will mark Skid Row’s first live appearance in Los Angeles in a decade.

Tour dates:

August

31 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

September

1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma 2023 ^

2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

6 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

8 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

12 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

15 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center

16 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

19 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

20 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

22 - Welch, MN - Island Event Center

23 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino

24 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand

October

5 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre*

6 - Suquamish, WA - Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort*

10 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Event Centre*

12 - Enoch, AB - - The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino*

13 - Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Event Centre*

16 - Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre*

17 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place*

19 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino*

20 - Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Event Center*

21 - Brandon, MB - Westoba Place*

23 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre*

24 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium*

27 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center*

28 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino*

December

2 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater*

5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues*

6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues*

8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre*

12 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre*

14 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House*

15 - Reno, NV - Nugget Casino Resort*

* Newly Announced Dates

^ Festival Dates